Canada pledges more tanks to Ukraine, imposes new Russia sanctions

Russian president "Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression," Trudeau said. "He underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world... but today, we are stronger and more unified than ever."
Ottawa is also prohibiting the export to Russia of "certain chemical elements for use in electronics" and banning the import, purchase, or acquisition of Russian arms and other weapons.
Canada joined other G7 members who unveiled similar measures. Since the start of the war a year ago, Canada has provided more than CUSD 5 billion (USD 3.67 billion) in support to Ukraine, Trudeau said. Canada has also trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in recent years.
Washington announced a new USD 2 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, and a raft of additional sanctions and tariffs hitting Russia's mining and metals industries, as well as companies from third countries accused of supplying Moscow with restricted goods.
Russia's ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said the sanctions by Canada and the West were "meaningless," TASS news agency reported.
"Our citizens who are on the list look at such measures with a smile," Stepanov was quoted as saying. "This is a sign of the helplessness of the anti-Russian camp, which hates Russia, but understands that we cannot be defeated."
Earlier on Friday, Canada announced more than CUSD 32 million (USD 23.5 million) in support, including funds for demining projects and to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.