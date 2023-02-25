Canada pledges more tanks to Ukraine, imposes new Russia sanctions

Russian president "Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression," Trudeau said. "He underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world... but today, we are stronger and more unified than ever."

Ottawa is also prohibiting the export to Russia of "certain chemical elements for use in electronics" and banning the import, purchase, or acquisition of Russian arms and other weapons.

Canada joined other G7 members who unveiled similar measures. Since the start of the war a year ago, Canada has provided more than CUSD 5 billion (USD 3.67 billion) in support to Ukraine, Trudeau said. Canada has also trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in recent years.