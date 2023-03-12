Global trade union leader sacked over EU graft scandal ties

The general secretary of the international union ITUC has been dismissed from his post, the confederation said, over his links to a European Parliament graft scandal implicating Qatar.

Luca Visentini was arrested in December as part of the investigation into suspected corruption among MEPs involving Qatar and Morocco.

The 54-year Italian -- who was detained for two days then released, but remained a suspect -- was suspended by the board of the International Trade Union Confederation in December.

The board decided Saturday he "no longer had the confidence of the General Council" and would be removed from his post.