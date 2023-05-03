Torrential rain lashes northern Italy, killing at least two people

Torrential rain lashed Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region over the last 24 hours, causing extensive flooding and killing at least two people, rescuers and media said on Wednesday.

An elderly cyclist drowned when he was swept away by flood waters in the town of Castel Bolognese, Ansa news agency reported.

The body of a man aged around 70 was found in an house that collapsed in the nearby village of Fontanelice, a spokesman for the fire service told Reuters.