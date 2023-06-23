Titanic sub firm's late CEO was committed to safety, says co-founder

"There's this tendency in the community to equate classification with safety. While that could be the case, it doesn't mean that you can't be safe without classification," he said, adding that people should wait for an official report analyzing the incident rather than speculate.

"There's going to be a time for (making assessments), and I don't think right now is the right time to do that," he said.

Despite the tragedy, he said continuing with deep-sea exploration was vital for humanity and that it was the best way to honor those who died in the submersible.

"Let's figure out what went wrong, learn some lessons and let's get down there again," he said.