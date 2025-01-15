Emma Reynolds appointed to replace Tulip Siddiq
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed lawmaker Emma Reynolds as Economic Secretary to the Treasury on Tuesday after Tulip Siddiq resigned the position.
Reynolds, 47, was elected to office at the 2024 national election, which saw the Labour Party regain power after 14 years in opposition.
She currently represents the Wycombe constituency in southern England and previously served as a lawmaker for a different seat in central England between 2010 and 2019.
Siddiq, the British minister responsible for financial services and fighting corruption, resigned after weeks of questions over her ties with her aunt Sheikh Hasina, ousted last year as prime minister of Bangladesh.