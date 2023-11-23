Far-right, anti-Islam Wilders on course for Dutch landslide

Despite his electoral triumph, it is far from clear how Wilders can garner the necessary support for a broad enough coalition to form a stable government.

“I call on the parties... Now we will have to look for agreements with each other,” Wilders told cheering supporters.

“The PVV can no longer be ignored,” he said.

The leaders of the three other top parties had previously ruled out serving in a PVV-led coalition.

But Pieter Omtzigt, whose New Social Contract party won 20 seats according to the exit poll, appeared to soften his position, saying he was “available”, although coalition talks would “not be easy”.

Leader of the Green/Labour left-wing bloc, Frans Timmermans, seemed to rule out a coalition, saying: “Now is the time for us to defend democracy.”