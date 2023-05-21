Kilicdaroglu: Bookish retiree takes on Erdogan

A retired civil servant from one of Turkey’s most repressed social groups has defied doubters by pushing veteran President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a historic election runoff.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu may need to perform another minor miracle if he is to convert his 14 May performance into an outright victory next Sunday.

It is a mark of how far Kilicdaroglu, whom few outside Turkey have heard of, has come that his first-round result came off looking like a disappointment.

Erdogan picked up 49.5 per cent of the ballot, thus falling short of a first-round victory for the first time in 20 years of dominant rule.