Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Ukraine

“Ukraine continues to face tremendous hardship and tragedy provoked by Russia’s war of aggression and yet the Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the move as the “right step” for Europe.

“Our country must be in the European Union. Ukrainians deserve it both for their defence of European values and for the fact that even in times of full-scale war, we keep our word,” he posted online.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu thanked Brussels and said her country was “firmly on the path for EU membership and we will continue working relentlessly towards this goal”.

The EU’s 27 leaders still have to sign off on the recommendations at a summit in December.