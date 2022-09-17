24 killed as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame for ceasefire violations

Kyrgyzstan said Tajik forces had fired on the southwest frontier region of Batken with rocket launchers and opened fire on border guard posts.

“Twenty-four bodies have been brought into the health establishments in the Batken region” in the southwest of the country by the Tajik border, said a statement from the Kyrgyz health ministry.

A Tajikistan government news portal, citing its border guard service, said Kyrgyz forces were reinforcing their positions and had opened fire on three border villages.

Fighting regularly flares up between the two mountainous and poor countries that share a 970 kilometre-long (600- mile) border, with around half of the frontier contested.

In 2021, unprecedented clashes between the two sides killed 50 people.

The violence, which has revived fears of an all-out conflict, has already forced thousands to flee their homes.

Large-scale evacuations

Friday’s meeting between Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Uzbekistan came as Russia offered to mediate.