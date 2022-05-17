Kremlin critic Navalny appeals against nine-year jail sentence

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was due on Tuesday to appeal a nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March on charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated.

His hearing comes as Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics and Moscow pushes on with its military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine, with thousands killed and some 10 million displaced.

A vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny in late March had his jail time extended to nine years after he was found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court.