Wheat prices rises by 6pc as UN's Black Sea grain deal continues without Russia

Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record pace on Monday under an initiative led by the United Nations aimed at easing global food shortages despite Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the scheme.

Russia said on Saturday it was pulling out of the deal, which ensured safe passage of grain exports from three Ukrainian ports, after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea.

Other participants were pressing ahead with the deal despite Russia's withdrawal while France said it was working to boost Ukraine grain exports via land routes in conjunction with other European Union states.