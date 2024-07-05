UK’s Labour Party set for landslide election win

Keir Starmer on Friday said Britain was “ready for change”, as his main opposition Labour party looked set to sweep to power in a landslide election win, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Labour leader won re-election in his north London constituency with ease, while around the country Labour snatched a swathe of seats from Rishi Sunak’s beleaguered Tories.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was the highest-profile scalp of the night so far, with the seats of other Cabinet ministers also under threat as results trickled in overnight.

“Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken, and they’re ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service”, Starmer said in London, adding: “You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver.”