US condemns ‘war crimes’ after Russia drone attack hits Kyiv apartment block

Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air trying to shoot down the drones after blasts rocked the capital Kyiv on Monday morning. An anti-aircraft rocket could be seen streaking into the morning sky, followed by an explosion and orange flames, as residents raced for shelter.

US President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House “strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today” and said the attack “continues to demonstrate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutality”.

Mentioning a new, $725 million military aid package announced for Ukraine last Friday, she said: “We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“... We will continue to impose costs on Russia, hold them accountable for its war crimes.”

A pregnant woman was among four people killed in the attack on the residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said there had been deaths in other cities but did not provide a full toll.

Black smoke poured out of the windows of the Kyiv apartment building and emergency service workers toiled to douse flames.

“I have never been so afraid ... It is murder, it is simply murder,” said Vitalii Dushevskiy, 29, a food delivery courier who rents an apartment in the building.

His flatmate, who gave his name only as Nazar, said they had tried to leave only to find the staircase “all gone”.

Nearby, Elena Mazur, 52, was searching for her mother, who had managed to call her to say she was buried under rubble.

“She is not picking up the phone,” Mazur said, hoping her mother been rescued and taken to hospital.