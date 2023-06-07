England eyes expanding access to weight-loss drugs

Doctors in England's state-run health service could soon be allowed to prescribe more people with obesity weight-loss drugs under a new pilot scheme, the government said Wednesday.

It hopes the two-year pilot will help cut waiting lists on the overstretched National Health Service (NHS), given obesity is a leading cause of severe health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

An official 2019 health survey in England estimated that over 12 million adults were living with obesity -- 28 percent of the population -- while a further 16 million (36 percent) were overweight.

The government has been targeting obesity in recent years, introducing calorie labelling on menus and restricting the location of unhealthy foods in stores.