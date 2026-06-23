Amnesty slams EU migration cooperation with 'racist' Libya

Amnesty International on Tuesday condemned a European union move to increase cooperation with Libya to stem migration despite an intensifying crackdown on migrants in the country.

Libya is one of the main North African departure points for migrants risking the perilous journey across the Mediterranean sea to reach Europe.

Amnesty said both the United Nations-recognised government and its rival eastern-based administration have been carrying out crackdowns on migrants and fuelling anti-migrant sentiment with "xenophobic and racist statements".