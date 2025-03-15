War in Ukraine: What is Putin's negotiation strategy?

Vladimir Putin was keen to get something off his chest right away. Before even responding to the proposal for a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine, the Russian president addressed "words of gratitude" to US President Donald Trump — "for paying so much attention to the Ukraine settlement," he said in Moscow on 13 March.

This was not a coincidence. "Putin wants Trump to believe that Putin is interested in a deal," commented Anton Barbashin, a political scientist and editor-in-chief of the analysis website Riddle Russia. Putin does not want to irritate Trump, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did. Instead, Barbashin explains, the Russian president "wants to push all the necessary buttons to get Trump to talk to him and strike a deal."

However, Putin's idea of what this deal should look like may be different to Trump's. The US president wants there to be an initial 30-day suspension of fighting between Ukraine and Russia. Putin indicated that he supported this, but added that there were "questions we need to discuss." What questions does he mean, and what do they reveal about how Russia plans to proceed?