What to make of the Wagner Group’s threats against Poland

At a 23 July meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, Russia, the latter said that the Wagner Group fighters currently in Belarusian exile had increased the pressure to go westwards. He quoted the mercenaries as saying: “Let’s go on an excursion to Warsaw and Rzeszow.”

Putin had already addressed the “Polish issue” on 21 July when he addressed a meeting of the Russian security council. He presented his take on the situation, claiming that NATO member Poland had plans to seize territory in the western regions of Ukraine and thus intervene directly in the conflict there. He said that Poland had similar plans for Belarus.

During his filmed meeting with Putin, Lukashenko pointed out what he described as the “movement of Polish troops to the borders of the Union State of Russiaand Belarus” on a map. He said that “one of the Polish brigades is now located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Brest, another one is now deployed about 100 kilometers from Grodno. […] Poland opened a facility to repair Leopards on their territory. Rzeszow is becoming more active. The Americans are using its airfield to send equipment and so on.”