Rishi Sunak investigated over wife’s interest in UK childcare firm

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by parliament’s standards watchdog over whether he properly declared his wife’s shareholding in a childcare company which stands to benefit from new government policy.

Parliament’s Commissioner for Standards began the investigation over a “declaration of interest” on 13 April, according to a list of open inquiries on its website on Monday.

Opposition parties had raised questions over media reports that Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy was a shareholder in a company set to benefit from support for the childcare sector announced in March’s budget.