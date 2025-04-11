Foreign fighters in Ukraine war: What we know

Volodymyr Zelensky said this week more than 150 Chinese nationals were fighting for Russia's army in its war against Ukraine and accused Moscow of "dragging" other countries into its invasion.

It was the latest accusation of foreign involvement in a conflict which has seen both Russia and Ukraine deploy fighters from other countries.

Here is what we know about their use on the battlefield:

The most significant presence of foreign fighters in the war is Russia's use of North Korean troops in its Western Kursk region.

Kyiv, the West and South Korea all say Pyongyang despatched more than 10,000 soldiers from its army after Ukraine launched a shock cross-border offensive there in August 2024.