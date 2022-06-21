Macron seeks to salvage power after France vote upset

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet party leaders including the far-right Marine Le Pen for talks, the Elysee said Monday, after he and his allies lost their overall majority in the legislative elections.

Macron’s discussions with opposition leaders will start on Tuesday with Christian Jacob, head of the traditional conservative Republicans (LR) party that has been in decline in recent months but could be courted to give Macron a parliamentary majority.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure and Communist Party boss Fabien Roussel, members of the NUPES left-wing alliance, will also meet Macron, although the hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, who leads NUPES, is not scheduled to do so.