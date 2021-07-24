Moderna vaccine gets EU regulator endorsement for teens

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could become the second shot approved for adolescent use in the European Union (EU) after regulators on Friday recommended approving it for 12 to 17-year-olds ahead of US authorities.

Use of the vaccine, Spikevax, will be the same in adolescents as in people over 18, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding the shot produced a comparable antibody response to that seen in 18 to 25-year-olds.