Muslims report Islamophobia in UK’s Labour Party

British Muslim Labour Party members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the country’s biggest opposition party, a recent report has found.

An investigation carried out by Labour Muslim Network and reported by ITV News, revealed that more than a third of Muslims associated with the Labour Party have witnessed Islamophobia.

Forty-four per cent said they do not believe the party takes the issue of rising Islamophobia seriously, and 48 per cent said they have lost confidence in the party’s complaints structures.