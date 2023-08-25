Long list of Putin critics targeted by the Kremlin

September 2022 — Ravil Maganov’s fatal fall from a hospital window

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died when he fell from the sixth-floor window of a Moscow hospital. Police suspect he committed suicide, saying that he was diagnosed with depression on top of his heart problems. Lukoil was the first major Russian company to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.

August 2020 — Alexei Navalny’s poison-laced underwear

One of Putin’s fiercest critics Alexei Navalny collapsed on a domestic flight from Tomsk to Moscow and fell into a coma. After the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia, Navalny received immediate medical treatment.

He was then transferred to the Charite hospital in the German capital Berlin, which found that he had been poisoned with Novichok, a chemical nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union.

After recovering, Navalny released the recording of a phone conversation, in which a suspected agent from Russia’s domestic intelligence service FSB, admitted to the attack. In the recording, which was uploaded to YouTube, the man said that the poison had been applied to the inside of Navalny’s underwear. Russia dismissed the recorded conversation as fake.