Zelensky says won't play Putin 'games' with short truce

Leaders of around 20 countries, including China's Xi Jinping, have accepted invitations to join the May 9 celebration, according to the Kremlin.

Zelensky said some countries had approached Kyiv to warn they were travelling to Russia and had requested safety.

"Our position is very simple towards all countries that have travelled or are travelling to Russia on 9 May -- we cannot take responsibility for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

"They are ensuring your safety," Zelensky said, adding that Russia "may take various steps on its part, such as arson, explosions, and so on and then blame us".

Zelensky did not say what Ukraine would do during the truce, but Russia jumped on the comments, accusing Kyiv of making a "direct threat" to the commemorations.

"He is threatening the physical safety of veterans who will come to parades and celebrations on the holy day," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram. "His statement... is, of course, a direct threat."