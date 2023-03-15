Russia's oil revenue sinks as price cap bites: IEA

"Although it has been relatively successful in sustaining volumes, Russia's oil revenue has taken a hit."

Shipments to the EU plunged by 760,000 bpd to just 580,000 bpd, the IEA said.

Over the past year, 4.5 million bpd of Russian oil that used to go to the EU, North America and other members of the OECD had to find new customers, the Paris-based agency said.

China and India took in more than 70 percent of Russian crude exports last month, the IEA said.

"Willing buyers in Asia, namely India and, to a lesser extent, China, have snapped up discounted crude oil cargoes, but increasing volumes on the water suggest the share of Russian oil in their import mix may be getting too big for comfort," it added.