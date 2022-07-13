EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

But eyes are on the two former communist countries where Eurosceptic governments have been fighting increasingly bitter battles with the EU over migration, human rights, environmental affairs and democratic values.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is yet another reminder that fundamental rights and the rule of law are the pillars of democracy,” European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said in presenting the report.

“Ukraine is at war against (Russian president Vladimir) Putin because Putin didn’t like Ukraine going in the direction of a democratic state. As we help uphold the rule of law in Ukraine, we can only remain credible if our own house is in order.”

The Brussels-based Commission is withohlding Budapest’s access to 15.5 billion euros of stimulus funds meant to help lift economies from the Covid dip, and to another 36 billion euros envisaged to Poland, the largest country in the EU’s east.

For Hungary, the Commission said concerns about judicial independence “remain unaddressed”, recommending that Budapest strengthens the role of its National Judicial Council, as well enhancing the independence of media regulatory authority and adopting “comprehensive reforms on lobbying”.