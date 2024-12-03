UK updates travel advisory over terrorist attack risks 

The United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh, citing risks of terrorist attacks across the country.

In a warning on Tuesday, the UK foreign, commonwealth and development office (FCDO) said “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Bangladesh. The attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings, political rallies.”

It was noted that “some groups have targeted people who they consider to have views and lifestyles contrary to Islam. There have been occasional attacks against minority religious communities and targeting police and security forces. These have included improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in major cities.”