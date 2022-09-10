The powers of the UK monarchy

The monarch opens parliament every year at the tradition-heavy State Opening, and reads out the government’s plans for the next 12 months.

The event usually begins with the monarch’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

Wearing the Imperial State Crown, the monarch proceeds to the House of Lords.

An official known as Black Rod is sent to summon the Commons, and the door is shut in his or her face to symbolise its independence from the monarchy.

The Crown also formally dissolves parliament before a general election.