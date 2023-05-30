Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow, Russia says all shot down

"Early this morning, as a result of the drone attack, minor damage occurred in several buildings," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. "No one has been seriously injured."

Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline.

Moscow's airports remained open.

Russia's defence ministry said the drones were sent by Kyiv but were all destroyed, according to Russian news agencies.

Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov said it was the most serious attack on Moscow since Nazi attacks during World War Two, saying no citizen could now avoid what he said was "the new reality".

"You will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland, or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family," he said.