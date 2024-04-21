US lawmakers pass new Ukraine aid after costly delay

US lawmakers have approved new funding to provide Ukraine with desperately needed military aid, but their months-long delay in doing so was costly, undermining Kyiv's fight against invading Russian forces.

Ukraine has received only limited aid this year from the United States -- which has provided tens of billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv -- because money to replace items drawn from US stocks ran out and opposition from some Republicans prevented the approval of supplemental funding.

The resulting gaps in assistance saw Kyiv's troops -- outnumbered and outgunned by Moscow's forces -- run short of key items such as artillery munitions, leaving them vulnerable.