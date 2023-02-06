Troops on Ukraine frontline plead for more tanks, munitions

“For me I see this war as more of an artillery war and of heavy weapons, not infantry,” he told AFP, as the thud of heavy guns close by shattered the morning air.

“Of course, there is infantry fighting but the main thing is artillery, tanks and air power,” he added.

“I think that the course of the war will be changed when we receive heavy weapons: tanks, armoured personnel carriers and long-distance rockets.”

After weeks of stalling, Ukraine’s Western backers have finally agreed to supply it with the latest modern battle tanks, which President Volodymyr Zelensky believes could be decisive in the restive east.

For Khonko, 26, they can’t come soon enough. But a more pressing need is a fresh stock of munitions.

“At the moment we’re lacking shells. At some parts of the front, you use tanks more than artillery,” he said.

“It can happen that you shoot 28 shells within 10 minutes... So once you’re finished, you have to go back to get new ones.”