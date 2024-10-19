G7 defence summit convenes as conflicts rage

"I believe that our presence today... sends a strong message to those who try to hinder our democratic systems," Crosetto said as he opened the event.

"The brutal Russian aggressions in Ukraine and the indeed critical situation in the Middle East, combined with the profound instability of sub-Saharan Africa and the increasing tension in the Indo-Pacific region highlight a deteriorated security framework with forecasts for the near future that cannot be positive," he said.

"Ample space" would be given to discussing the escalating Middle East conflict during the one-day summit, Crosetto said a day earlier, in Brussels.

Also on the summit agenda is the war in Ukraine, development and security in Africa and the situation in the Asia-Pacific.

The meeting comes two days after Israel announced it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the devastating retaliatory war in Gaza.