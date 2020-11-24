Putin to ‘congratulate whoever emerges winner of US presidential election’

Reuters
Moscow
Russian president Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on 24 November 2020Reuters

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was ready to work with any US leader and would congratulate whoever emerges the winner of the US presidential election once all the legal formalities are settled, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin has withheld comment, while president Donald Trump has been taking legal action to try to overturn his 3 November election defeat to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden.

But the winner must be named either by the opposing party, which should acknowledge the victory of their opponents, or after the final results of the election are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way, Putin said

“We will work with anyone who has the trust of the American people,” Putin was quoted as saying on state television.

That follows previous Kremlin comment that it would wait for the official results of the US presidential election before commenting on its outcome.

