Putin vows 'uncompromising fight' as Ukraine war enters second week

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv appealed for Western military aid on Thursday, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks.

After the fall of a first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, Putin appeared in no mood to heed a global clamour for hostilities to end as the war entered its second week.

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin said, according to a Kremlin account of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called in turn on the West to up its military assistance, after NATO members ruled out enforcing a no-fly zone for fear of igniting a direct war with nuclear-armed Russia.

"If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelensky told a news conference.

"If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next," he said, adding that direct talks with Putin were "the only way to stop this war".

The EU has offered fighter jets already, and a source in Berlin said the German government was planning to deliver another 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.