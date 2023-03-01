Ukrainian troops seek solace in faith and prayer

God moves in mysterious ways, the Bible says. In eastern Ukraine, one of His representatives drives a Lada 1600, powered by petrol and prayer.

"I bought it so I could be more mobile, to go to the front to pray with the soldiers," said Mykola Berezyk, chaplain to the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade.

With his camouflage clothing, heavy winter boots and wispy beard, Berezyk could pass for any Ukrainian soldier fighting Russian troops in the disputed Donbas region.

But "Father Mykola" doesn't carry a machine gun: his only protection is a large three-barred silver cross hanging from a heavy chain around his neck.

From the boot of the blue Lada, he pulls out a large pewter bowl for holy water, a packet of reed-thin candles and a black leather doctor's bag containing his Bible.