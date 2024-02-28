EU leaders reject sending troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron faced uneasy reactions from European allies and a warning from the Kremlin on Tuesday after he refused to rule out the deployment of Western ground troops to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Macron said after a conference of European leaders on Monday that “everything that is necessary” must be done to ensure the defeat of Russia, including sending troops.

The Kremlin warned of the “inevitability” of confrontation between NATO and Russia if troops from the alliance were deployed in the conflict, which would break a major taboo the West has so far been reluctant to challenge.

Macron hosted the conference just over two years to the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, seeking to rally greater support for Kyiv, which faces increasing battlefield challenges and dwindling munition stocks.

He painted a grim picture of Russia under President Vladimir Putin, saying there had been a “change of posture” even in recent months that had seen a hardening of its stance both domestically and in Ukraine.