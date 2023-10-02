At least 13 dead in Spanish nightclub fire

At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning, officials said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.

The fire appears to have broken out in a building housing the "Teatre" and "Fonda Milagros" clubs in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain.

"The fire spread from the upper parts of the two clubs, the Teatre disco and the Fonda Milagros disco... which originally were in the same building," said Diego Seral, spokesman for the national police.

Authorities do not yet know where exactly the fire started. Police have established a list of 15 people missing after the blaze, but Seral said that it was not yet final and could contain names of some of the victims already found.