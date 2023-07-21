British PM Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections

Sunak was quick to hail the win as proof the national election was not a "done deal". In a cafe in the constituency, he told reporters: "The message I take away is that we have to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for people."

But the scale of the challenge was highlighted by the loss of the once safe Conservative parliamentary seat of Selby and Ainsty in northeast England, where Labour overturned the biggest Conservative majority at a by-election since World War Two.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said that victory showed "just how powerful the demand for change is".