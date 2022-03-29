Regime change, the controversial strategy the US no longer wants

The United States says it is not seeking a “regime change” in Russia, hasty clarification that shows the strategy once popular among neoconservatives has become a hot button issue after negative experiences in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

President Joe Biden caused a stir Saturday when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

The White House rushed to downplay the phrase, which was not part of Biden’s prewritten remarks, insisting the US leader was not suggesting a regime change in Moscow.