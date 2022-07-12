Rescuers pull survivors from ruined Ukrainian apartment building

Rescuers pulled survivors on Monday from an apartment block destroyed by a Russian missile strike that killed 31 people in eastern Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said while lamenting Moscow’s firepower advantage despite billions in Western aid.

The civilian deaths hammered home the human cost of Russia’s invasion, now in its fifth month, as Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces push to capture all of Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region after declaring victory in one of its two provinces this month.

In the city of Chasiv Yar, rescue workers made voice contact with two people in the wreckage of the five-storey building demolished on Saturday. Video showed them pulling survivors from the debris, where up to two dozen people had been trapped.

But the death toll also rose steadily, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said, as more bodies were pulled from under ruined concrete. In a nightly address, Zelenskiy said 31 people had been killed and nine saved from the rubble.