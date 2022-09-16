Sweden’s right-wing in talks to form govt with far-right

Sweden’s incoming leader got to work Thursday on the thorny task of building a government supported for the first time by the far-right, a day after securing a slim election victory.

Conservative Moderates chief Ulf Kristersson was expected to be formally tasked sometime next week with forming a government after Social Democratic prime minister Magdalena Andersson on Thursday tendered her resignation.

While the far-right Sweden Democrats became the biggest party on the right with 20 per cent of votes, observers said it was unlikely the anti-immigration and nationalist party would be given cabinet seats due to divisions in the right-wing bloc.