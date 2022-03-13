Rosatom denies plans of full control over Zaporozhye NPP: IAEA

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev has assured the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Russia had no plans of taking Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) under full control, reports BSS quoting Russian news agency TASS.

“Ukraine has told IAEA: Russia plans to take full and permanent control of Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant under Rosatom management,” the organisation said in a Twitter post on Sunday night. “Rosatom Director General in call with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi denied such intention.”