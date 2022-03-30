Russia accused of causing ‘global food crisis’ at UN

“The responsibility for waging war on Ukraine—and for the war’s effects on global food security—falls solely on Russia and on President Putin,” she said.

France’s ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, furthered that “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is increasing the risk of famine around the world” and that populations in developing countries would be the first to be affected.

“Russia will no doubt try to make us believe that it is the sanctions adopted against it that are creating an imbalance in the world security situation for food,” de Riviere added.