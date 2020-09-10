Russia says Germany exploiting Navalny illness, demands medical data

Russia summoned Germany's ambassador on Wednesday to accuse Berlin of using the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to discredit Moscow and demanded that Germany immediately hand over medical data about his illness.

Navalny, an opponent of president Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Berlin for treatment after falling ill in Russia.

Germany says he was poisoned with a rare nerve agent, but Moscow says it has seen no solid evidence of that in a case prompting Western calls for new sanctions on Moscow.