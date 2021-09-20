Russian pro-Putin party wins majority after crackdown; foes cry foul

Russia's ruling United Russia party, which supports president Vladimir Putin, retained its parliamentary majority after an election and a sweeping crackdown on its critics, but opponents alleged widespread fraud.

With 85 per cent of ballots counted on Monday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said United Russia had won nearly 50 per cent of the vote, with its nearest rival, the Communist Party, at just under 20 per cent.

Although that amounts to an emphatic official win, it is a slightly weaker performance for United Russia than at the last parliamentary election in 2016, when the party won just over 54 per cent of the vote.