Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

A Russian missile strike on Sunday on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people, authorities said as European and US leaders condemned one of the deadliest attacks in months.

Two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, on Sunday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.

People ran for cover amid burning cars and bodies were left strewn in the street.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the attack occurred on Palm Sunday, a major Christian feast.

"Only completely deranged scum can do something like this," he said in his evening address.

Emergency services said the missiles killed 34 people, including two children, and wounded 117, including 15 children.

The dead were seen covered in silver sheets at the scene of the strike where rescuers worked through the rubble of a building near a destroyed trolleybus.

Zelensky said eight of the 68 injured in hospitals were in serious condition.

"In addition to the university, the strike damaged five apartment buildings, cafes, shops, and the district court. In total, the Russian attack damaged 20 buildings," said Zelensky.