No breakthrough at 'constructive' Ukraine-US talks

Three days of talks between Ukrainian and US officials produced no apparent breakthrough Saturday, with President Volodymyr Zelensky committing to further negotiations toward "real peace," even as Russia launched another series of drone and missile strikes on its neighbor.

Zelensky said he joined his negotiators for a "very substantive and constructive" call with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as part of the third day of meetings in Florida.

"Ukraine is committed to continuing to work honestly with the American side to bring about real peace," Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that the parties agreed "on the next steps and the format of the talks with America."

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said he will meet Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London on Monday to "take stock" of the negotiations on the US-drafted plan on how to end the almost four-year war.