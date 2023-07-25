Spain vote a wake-up call for Europe’s right wing

Spain’s election, which was won by the right-wing Popular Party but without enough support to govern, marks a rare setback for the growing influence of the political right across Europe, analysts say.

With barely a year until European elections in June, the PP’s inability to win a governing majority, even with its far-right partner Vox “means the radically conservative, far-right wave has not managed to cross the Pyrenees,” said Steven Forti, a political scientist at Barcelona’s Autonomous University.

“The signal Spain is sending to Europe is that this wave can be stopped”, he told AFP.