US says working with Romania, others to increase grain exports via Danube route 

The US is working with Romania and Moldova to increase Ukraine's grain exports via the Danube river as it explores alternative routes the exports after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a senior US State Department official said on Wednesday.

"We are looking to support alternative routes: that is most prominently the Danube route. That route...stays within NATO territorial waters. So it's one that's very attractive for us because it keeps it into a more secure corridor," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"That (route) potentially can bring a significant amount, potentially, we'll try to double the amount going to that route," the official said.

There will be a meeting in the coming weeks with the Romanians and Moldovans to discuss how to maximize the Danube route, the official said.