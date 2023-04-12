Russia’s Wagner claims it controls most of Bakhmut; Kyiv says forces holding firm

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group on Tuesday said his forces controlled more than 80 per cent of the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after some of war’s heaviest and bloodiest fighting.

Senior Ukrainian military officials did not address the claims directly, but said their forces were holding firm against fierce attacks in what once was a city of 70,000 and keeping Russian forces in check.

Wagner fighters have led Russia’s months-long efforts to capture Bakhmut. The grinding trench warfare and constant artillery barrages have drawn comparisons with World War One because of massive casualties inflicted on both sides.